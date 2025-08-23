Mustangs Can't Solve Czerwinski for Second Time

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







For the second time this month, the Billings Mustangs (17-17) were unable to solve right hander C.J. Czerwinski as the Great Falls Voyagers (14-20) evened the series at two with a 7-2 win on Friday night at Voyagers Stadium.

The Voyagers' starter tossed the full nine innings against the Mustangs for the second time. After a complete game shutout in Billings on August 1st in which Czerwinski tossed 132 pitches, he followed it up with an encore performance in Great Falls that saw him allow just two runs in nine innings while throwing 129 pitches.

Billings opened the scoring for a fourth consecutive night with a first inning run coming home on a two-out, RBI single by Tyler Shelnut.

Great Falls answered immediately in the bottom of the first, scoring a pair of runs on just one hit and two walks to take a 2-1 lead.

The Mustangs tied the game at two in the fifth when Cameron Bowen scored on an RBI knock by Jack O'Dowd, but once again the Voyagers responded with a pair of their own to make it 4-2.

A three-run double with two outs in the eighth by Trey Cruz made it a five run game and Czerwinski completed his complete game effort with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Mustangs will try again on Saturday to clinch the season series over the Voyagers with a victory as Jaden Harris (0-1) takes the bump against Jordan Hamberg (0-1). First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM MT.







