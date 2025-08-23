Vibes Slug Past Raptors, Even Series in Ogden

Ogden Raptors News Release







OGDEN, UT - The Rocky Mountain Vibes' bats caught fire Friday night at Lindquist Field, as they piled up 18 hits in a 13-6 win over the Ogden Raptors to even the series at two games apiece.

The damage started early in the second inning when Ty Dooley drew a bases-loaded walk to open the scoring. Moments later, Carter Booth launched a grand slam to left, sparking a five-run frame that put the Vibes in the driver's seat. Booth wasn't done there, later adding an RBI groundout to finish with five RBIs on the night.

Rocky Mountain kept piling on in the third and sixth, stretching the lead to 9-0. Ogden finally broke through in the sixth, when Chris Sargent launched his 35th homer of the year, but the Vibes answered quickly. A string of extra-base hits from Kellum Clark, Gary Lora Gonzalez, and Tristin Garcia helped push the margin to double digits.

Ogden clawed back in the seventh with a five-run rally, capped by Carson Tucker's two-run single, but the hole was too deep to escape. With the loss, Ogden falls to 46-35 overall, while the Vibes improve to 38-43.

The two clubs meet again Saturday night for Game 5, where fans in attendance will enjoy the Mystery Give-away on Ascent Credit Union Buyout Night.







