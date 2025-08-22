Chukars Offense Leads the Way to 12-6 Win Thursday

MISSOULA, MT- The Idaho Falls Chukars suffered a pair of tough defeats to open this 6-game series with the Missoula PaddleHeads to open the week. Both contests were separated by just 1 run combined in both games. Both teams were in the fight in the first 5 innings of the contest with the lead exchanging hands at different points. As time progressed however, the offense from the visitors proved to have the upper hand.

A pair of 4-run rallies for the Chukars offense paved the way to success on 2 separate occasions. The latter sequence in the top of the 6th started a run of success over 3 innings that saw Idaho Falls tally 8 consecutive runs from the 6th through the top of the 8th. The attack of the PaddleHeads were not able to counter this effort down the stretch, falling in the end by a final tally of 12-6.

A quick strike from the PaddleHeads offense got them in the lead with 2-outs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Carlos Perez came through driving home Colin Gordon in the frame with a single to give the PaddleHeads the initial lead. The Chukars found a counterpunch quickly to ensure the lead would be short-lived.

Jacob Jablonski immediately answered the bell in the top of the 2nd to jump start what would be a 4-push. The 1st baseman got things rolling with a 2-run home run to give the Chukars the lead. Anthony Mata later brought home a run with a single in the inning before scoring on an error soon after. Mata recorded 3 hits from the bottom of the order in the win finishing 3-for-4.

Missoula's attack kept things close after falling behind initially.

The PaddleHeads cut the lead down to 1 in the bottom of the 3rd plating a pair of runs. Alec Sanchez provided the first spark with an RBI single in the frame before scoring later in the inning. Sanchez knocked in a pair in the game finishing 2-for-4. More success with 2-outs leveled things up a few innings later.

A clutch single from Kamron Willman deadlocked the score at 4 runs apiece in the bottom of the 5th inning scoring Sanchez. The shortstop finished 2-for-4 in his at-bats with a run scored. Idaho Falls once again had a quick response to this effort.

The Chukars grabbed a lead they would never relinquish in the top of the 6th plating 4 runs for the 2nd time bringing all 9 batters to the plate. Sam Baumgardt landed the first blow quickly leading off the inning with a home run to right center to give the Chukars the lead right back.

The 3rd baseman was far from done at the plate in what was a huge night of success.

After a bunt single from Eddie Pelk brought home a 2nd run in the 6th, Trevor Rodgers landed a final body blow in the inning with 2-outs. The designated hitter laced a double into left center to plate a pair to give the Chukars a 8-4 advantage. Rodgers finished 2-for-4 in the contest. Idaho Falls also began to pull away offensively in the inning that followed.

Baumgardt clobbered his 2nd home run of the contest in the top of the 7th to give Idaho Falls a 5-run lead at 9-4. The Notre Dame product finished 3-for-4 in the victory with 3 runs scored and 4 driven in. Jablonski helped salt the game away in the top of the 8th.

A 2-run double for the 2nd year Chukar helped swell the advantage to 8-runs in the top of the 8th inning. Jablonski finished with 4 RBIs in the victory in a 2-for-4 performance. Baumgardt drove him in on a sacrifice fly one batter later to give the Chukars a 12-4 lead. This 3-inning stretch allowed Idaho Falls to cruise down the stretch en route to the win column in game 3.

The win for the Chukars (45-35) brought an end to an 8-game winning streak for the PaddleHeads (58-23) Thursday night. Now both squads will search for momentum in this 6-game set at the midway point Friday night. Action at Allegiance Field gets rolling with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch. Catch the action in person or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







