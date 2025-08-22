Early Onslaught of Runs Leads to Mustangs Victory

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







An early offensive surge proved to be more than enough for Justin Fuson and the Billings Mustangs (17-16), who won 12-5 over the Great Falls Voyagers (13-20) on Thursday night at Voyagers Stadium.

The Mustangs scored in the top of the first inning for a third consecutive night as John McHenry drove in a run on a sacrifice fly an Tyler Shelnut made it 2-0 with an RBI single.

Great Falls went into their bullpen early as Daniel Batcher pitched just one inning and the Voyagers ended up using seven different arms in the game.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the second inning off of Cory Cook, who was making his professional debut for the Voyagers.

Two runs in each of the next three innings followed as the Mustangs opened up a 12-1 lead b the end of the fifth inning.

Meanwhile, Justin Fuson was cruising on the mound, allowing just two hits in the first five innings.

The Voyagers did get to the right hander for a run in the sixth and then two more runs in the seventh to make it a 12-4 game. They also added another run in the eighth against the Mustang bullpen.

Fuson (5-0) earned the win as Batcher (4-5) suffered the loss.

Offensively, every hitter for the Mustangs reached base at least once as A.J. Shaver led with four hits and Jack O'Dowd reached base five times, including three walks.

The Mustangs will look to clinch the season series over the Voyagers with a win on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM MT.







