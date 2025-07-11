Jackalopes Shrug off Deficity, Surge past Yuba-Sutter

July 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes faced off against the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers on Thursday night, winning nine to six. The High Wheelers started off well, scoring three runs through the first three innings in large part due to a two-run home run by right fielder River Orsak.

The Jackalopes would battle back in the top of the fourth with a single by catcher Mason Minzey which scored Zeb Roos. The High Wheelers however would respond in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two runs and bringing the score to five to one.

The Jackalopes would begin their comeback in the top of the sixth with a RBI single by Kendall Ewell which scored Alex Pimentel. The Jackalopes would then go on to score five runs in the top of the seventh with a grand slam from catcher Mason Minzey, bringing the score to seven to five.

The Jacks would go on to add on two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth before the High Wheelers would score one in the bottom of the ninth off Jackalopes closer Reese Miller.

The Jackalopes continue on with their series against the High Wheelers this week before returning home to take on the High Wheelers in a six-game series.







