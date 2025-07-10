Wheelers Turn Tables on Jackalopes

July 10, 2025

The Grand Junction Jackalopes squared off against the High Wheelers at Bryant Field in Marysville, CA for the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday night, falling two to one.

The High Wheelers got started early, scoring one run in the bottom of the first when short stop Bobby Lada singled off starting pitcher Zach Zaborowski, scoring second baseman Parker Coddou.

Neither the High Wheelers or Jackalopes would put a run on the board until the bottom of the fifth when High Wheelers first baseman Cuba Bess hit a solo home run off Zaborowski, bringing the score to two to zero.

The Jackalopes would battle back in the top of the sixth with a solo home run from catcher Mason Minzey. However it would not be enough as the High Wheelers bullpen would go on to close out the game.

