Strong Weekend Play Nets Series Win

July 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes closed out their series against the Yuba Sutter High Wheelers over the weekend, winning both games and taking the series five games to one.

The Jackalopes started out strong on Saturday, with a first inning two-run single from catcher Mason Minzey. The High Wheelers would respond however in the bottom half of the inning, notching four runs off Jackalopes starter Albert Babadilla.

The High Wheelers would go on to score five more runs in the bottom of the third, bringing their lead to nine to two. Isaac Nunez would respond for the Jackalopes in the top of the fourth, hitting a two run home run. Evan Scavotto would go on to hit a two run home run as well in the top of the sixth, bringing the score to nine to six.

The Jackalopes would complete their comeback in the top of the ninth off a series of errors. First Zeb Roos would reach first on an error, scoring two and bringing the score to eight to nine. Finally Spence Coffman would hit a grounder to the short stop who made a fielding error, scoring two more and taking the lead for the Jackalopes ten to nine. Jackalopes closer Reese Miller would come in and get his fourth save of the series.

The High Wheelers got on the board first on Sunday in the bottom of the second when Kirkland Banks grounded out to second, scoring right fielder Gio Brussa.

The Jackalopes would come back in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs off three singles by Christian Castaneda, Evan Scavotto and Spence Coffman.

With the score at three to one, the High Wheelers would respond in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly by Cooper Hext, bringing the score to three to two.

The Jackalopes bullpen would hold out over the next few innings with Brock Gillis, Alec Rodriguez and Reese Miller closing out the game and securing the victory for the Jackalopes.

In total, the Jackalopes took five of the six games in the series against the High Wheelers to close out the first half of the Pioneer League season.

The second half of the Pioneer League season kicks off this week as the Jackalopes take on the High Wheelers at home. In the Pioneer League, the two teams that finish the highest in the first half and second half make up the four-team playoffs.







