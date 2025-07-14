Hawks go 5-1 in Colorado Springs

July 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Boise Hawks spoiled the first ever home series for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, winning five our of six games and finishing the Pioneer League First Half firmly in third place with a record of 30-18.

The Hawks narrowly missed their third six-game road sweep of the season, only falling in Wednesday's contest by a single run.

Despite starting at 10 AM each day, the bats didn't sleep in, with Boise hitting double figures in all but two contests on the week.

Max Jung-Goldberg and Jake Hjelle each mashed multiple homers, while Noah Marcelo, Taylor Darden and Jeremy Begora also added in long balls for good measure.

On the pitching side, an overall solid weekend for the rotation and the bullpen was highlighted by Cameron Dayton's six shutout innings on Tuesday. Graham Highes nearly threw a complete game, striking out 10 batters on Friday, and Jacob Hughes' seven innings of three-run ball on Saturday.

FINAL SCORES:

Tue. July 8 - Boise Hawks 14, Colorado Springs Sky Sox 4

Wed. July 9 - Boise Hawks 11, Colorado Springs Sky Sox 12

Thu. July 10 - Boise Hawks 13, Colorado Springs Sky Sox 6

Fri. July 11 - Boise Hawks 7, Colorado Springs Sky Sox 5

Sat. July 12 - Boise Hawks 10, Colorado Springs Sky Sox 3

Sun. July 13 - Boise Hawks 9, Colorado Springs Sky Sox 8

Boise has improved to 10-2 in the month of July, and 18-3 on the road. The Hawks and Sky Sox will do it all again this week at Memorial Stadium, for the start of the next homestand. First pitch for another $5 Tuesday and Boise Baconators Game Day is set for 7:05PM.







