Homestand #5 Preview

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks welcome in the Billings Mustangs for the first matchup of the 2025 season on Tuesday, July 1. Included in this series is the Hawks' Fourth of July Celebration with THREE post-game firework shows on July 3, July 4, and July 5.

Tuesday, July 1 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Boise Baconators Game Day (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators. Before the game, Baconators will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM for a jersey unveiling and meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs!

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5! While supplies last.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly1-2025

Wednesday, July 2 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Clark/Wardle, Williams Homes, Office of Highway Safety); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $5 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly2-2025

Thursday, July 3 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Albertsons, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly3-2025

Friday, July 4 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fourth of July Post-game Fireworks EXTRAVAGANZA (Toyota, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will celebrate the birth of our nation and light up the sky with an extra special post-game fireworks show!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly4-2025

Saturday, July 5 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (St. Luke's Health System, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Bruce Folk and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly5-2025

Sunday, July 6 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, and a complimentary hot dog.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Fly High Boise); Stick around after the game as kids of all ages will have the opportunity to run the bases!

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Papas Fritas Game Day (Toyota, Pepsi, Odom Corporation); The Boise Hawks re-brand as the Boise Papas Fritas every Sunday! A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organizations and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly6-2025







