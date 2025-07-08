Homestand #5 Recap

July 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise, ID: Strong offense carried the Boise Hawks to a series win over the Billings Mustangs to celebrate the July 4th weekend.

Boise started the series off strong, winning the first four games by a combined 21 runs. Individually, third baseman Taylor Darden kept his hot streak going, homering and driving in 16 total runs in the series. Max Jung-Goldberg, new addition Drew Woodcox, and Jake Hjelle - who went 5-5 on Saturday - all also homered in the series.

The most compelling game in the series came on July 4. Boise went down 6-0 in the 2nd inning, but ripped off 10 unanswered runs for a memorable 12-9 win in from of a crowd of 4,500. It was a weekend of incredible crowds - over a four-day span from July 3-6, 13,000 fans packed Memorial Stadium.

The pitching effort was highlighted by Joe Skapinek, who twirled 6.1 innings on Sunday without allowing an earned run and striking out seven.

FINAL SCORES

Tuesday, July 1 - Hawks 12, Mustangs 8

Wednesday, July 2 - Hawks 13, Mustangs 4

Thursday, July 3 - Hawks 11, Mustangs 7

Friday, July 4 - Hawks 10, Mustangs 6

Saturday, July 5 - Mustangs 12, Hawks 9

Sunday, July 6 - Hawks 11, Mustangs 6

Boise returns to action on the road Tuesday for its first series against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. The Hawks will return home on July 15 for another Boise Baconators and $5 Tuesday game day.







