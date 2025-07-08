PaddleHeads Look to Clinch Pioneer League Playoff Berth in Ogden

July 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are coming down the back stretch of the 1st half of the Pioneer League regular season wrapping things up with a 6-game road trip this week.

The opponent through the week will be the Ogden Raptors as Missoula makes its first appearance this season at Lindquist Field Tuesday night. The PaddleHeads have been one of the top teams in the league throughout the half and are in good position to be one of 2 teams that clinch a playoff berth with success in the 1st half. Currently, Missoula and the Oakland Ballers are the teams entering the final 6 games in line for the Pioneer League postseason. The PaddleHeads also control their own destiny in this race for the playoffs.

Missoula (30-12) currently leads their closest competition in the Yuba Sutter Highwheelers (28-14) by 2 games in the standings entering Tuesday. Each game in the win column for the PaddleHeads inch them closer to a Pioneer League Postseason berth for the 5th consecutive season. A lot will be on the line in each game leading up to this potential clinching scenario as Missoula makes its run toward the playoffs. Follow along with all excitement live from Ogden by listening in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. as each game of this series will be broadcasted from the Beehive State.

The PaddleHeads 'Magic Number' currently sits at 5 to clinch a playoff spot entering Tuesday's series opening game with the Raptors. A Magic Number is calculated by the combined number of wins the leading team needs and losses by the closest competitor (or any combination of the two) that would guarantee the leading team's advancement. Any combination of wins from Missoula, and losses from Yuba Sutter adding to 5 would clinch the half in the PaddleHeads favor.

A Magic Number can only move in increments of 2 on any given day. This means that the earliest the PaddleHeads would mathematically be able to claim a postseason berth would be Thursday. Missoula also does currently hold a tie breaker over the Highwheelers which is decided by opponent runs scored per game.

The PaddleHeads will send Mike Peterson to the mound on Tuesday night looking to get Missoula off on the right foot. The reigning league Pitcher of the Year has been at his best

recently earning wins in each of his last 3 starts. Peterson holds a 1.86 ERA in those contests.

Now Missoula will hope for another solid outing from the veteran right hander Tuesday night to get them one step closer to the Playoffs.

Follow along live from Lindquist Field as the PaddleHeads take aim at the Pioneer League Playoffs this week in action with the Raptors (23-18). First pitch of Game 1 in Ogden is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Each game through Saturday will also begin at 6:30 with Sunday's series finale starting at 1:00 p.m. Tune in on ESPN Radio Missoula to follow along with all the action live as the PaddleHeads begin the last leg of its playoff journey.







