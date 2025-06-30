Hawks walk off win highlights series

June 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE: A stunning 14-13 walk off victory on Tuesday night and two competitive games over the weekend highlighted the Boise Hawks series with the Oakland Ballers this past week at Memorial Stadium.

Action started early in the series, with the two teams combining for 27 runs in the first game. Eight long balls left the yard in the Tuesday night match up, including three by the Hawks - two from outfielder Jake Hjelle.

Boise led several times throughout the game but trailed 13-10 going into the bottom fo the ninth inning. Max Jung-Goldberg came up to the plate with the Hawks trailing by two runs, and smacked a 3-run walk-off home run to give the team its first such win of the year.

Oakland would dominate the next three games, but Boise kept things close on Saturday night thanks to a strong first home start from local product Jacob Hughes, who pitched five innings of two-run ball with eight strikeouts in a 4-2 loss.

On a Papas Fritas Sunday, Boise nearly bounced back to take a second game of the series, but fell 9 to 7 in a close game. Jaylon Lee has a home run in the 7th inning.

FINAL SCORES:

Tuesday, June 24: Oakland Ballers - 13, Hawks - 14

Wednesday, June 25: Oakland Ballers - 17, Hawks - 7

Thursday, June 26: Oakland Ballers - 15, Hawks - 2

Friday, June 27: Oakland Ballers - 15, Hawks - 6

Saturday, June 28: Oakland Ballers - 4, Hawks - 2

Sunday, June 29: Oakland Ballers - 9, Hawks - 7

Oakland continues to impress, currently tied for first place with the Missoula PaddleHeads atop the Pioneer League Standings. Boise checks in sixth ahead of its next series this week with the Billings Mustangs at home. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM on Tuesday, July 1 at Memorial Stadium.







