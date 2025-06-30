Update on the 2025 Northern Colorado Owlz Season

June 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. - We appreciate all of the support this season and in the past three years since we moved the team to Northern Colorado. The Owlz have been our baby since 2004 when we bought the team and created the brand. Our facilities this season continue to be in maintenance and without a clear exact timetable, we would continue to have to find different temporary homes in Northern Colorado and changing our operations every series.

We have made a deal with the Pioneer League to play the rest of our home series this season in Colorado Springs at the Vibes stadium under the name Sky Sox so the players get a proper locker room, training facility, and consistent stadium.

We will evaluate the team and the future of professional baseball here in the off season as we hope to get back on track and open our youth baseball academy this fall. The Owlz name remains in the hands of the Future Legends ownership team and is expected to continue to be in use as the main brand in Northern Colorado

