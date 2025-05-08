Owlz Sign Outfielder Deshon Thomas for 2025 Season

May 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Deshon Thomas for the 2025 season.

Thomas was selected by the Owlz after participating in the Pioneer League tryout camp in Arizona last month.

"I'm blessed to have the opportunity to play ball in Colorado," Thomas said. "I can't wait to show up and show out with a new group of guys under our manager, Dmitri Young."

Thomas played collegiately at Arizona Christian University, hitting .280/.372/.459 in his college career.

He helped the Firestorm reach the NAIA World Series in 2024, hitting .304/.387/.510 with with four home runs and 21 RBI in 52 games, while also stealing 22 bases.

The Owlz will be Thomas' first professional team.

