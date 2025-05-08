Ballers, City of Oakland Agree to 10-Year Lease Extension

May 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







(Oakland, Ca.) The Oakland Ballers and the City of Oakland agreed to a landmark 10-year lease extension for the team to play at Raimondi Park. This significant long-term commitment solidifies the Ballers' presence in Oakland and underscores the remarkable rise of the franchise, which has created a unique and celebrated sporting experience rooted in community.

"When the Oakland Ballers launched in November 2023, the team vowed to stay in Oakland forever," says Paul Freedman, Oakland Ballers co-founder and CEO. "Today's agreement powerfully doubles down on that commitment, ensuring professional baseball has a lasting home in The Town."

Since the Ballers established their home base in West Oakland, the neighborhood has experienced a surge in positive activity, attracting new businesses and entertainment options for families and residents. The recent opening of the Prescott Market across the street from Raimondi Park is a further testament to the growing economic vitality and job creation in the area.

"The Ballers long-term vision is ambitious: we are cultivating the area around the park into Oakland's own version of a 'Wrigleyville' a thriving, year-round hub alive with energy and community spirit," says Bryan Carmel, Oakland Ballers Co-founder and Chief Experience Officer.. "This lease is the foundation upon which we build that future. We will develop Raimondi Park into a living museum, a dynamic tribute that actively honors and celebrates Oakland's rich and robust legacy for fans old and new."

Much like the Ballers fanbase and social media following, the ballpark at Raimondi Park will grow with the team over the course of the decade. With many exciting improvements planned, including the addition of a BART Legacy Car as a concession stand.

With just 48 home games in a Pioneer League Baseball season, the ballpark will be activated throughout the year for community events like movie nights, Little League Championships and High School Baseball Tournaments.

"In Oakland, we value partnership and progress, and one of the most powerful ways we pursue progress is through strong community collaboration. The Oakland Ballers are exactly the kind of partner we're proud to stand beside. Time and again, they've demonstrated a deep commitment to our city and its future. In return, the City remains committed to matching that dedication with the strongest support and public service we can offer to both the team and the broader community. In just their first season, they built a ballpark, made the playoffs, organized numerous community events, and brought joy to thousands of Oakland baseball fans. That kind of impact speaks volumes. I can't wait to see what they accomplish in the years ahead," said Interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins.

"This partnership with the Oakland Ballers is for Oakland, by Oakland, bringing baseball back to our community, fostering a space to bring people together, and investing in our city by boosting local pride and economic activity. I'm proud to stand with the Ballers as we build a future rooted in our homegrown strength," said Mayor-Elect Barbara Lee.

"The Ballers brought professional baseball to West Oakland in a responsible and collaborative way and it has been a pleasure working with them over the past two years to revitalize Raimondi Park, a public space that was long underutilized. The Oakland Ballers have drawn thousands of attendees and have created economic opportunities. This extended agreement will allow the Ballers to build on these successes by bringing in additional revenue, community benefits, and will ensure our families can enjoy sports entertainment from an organization that is committed to working with and being in community," said District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife.

"I am so excited to celebrate the Oakland Ballers 10-Year Lease with the City of Oakland. Since their inception, the Ballers have been wholly committed to the city of Oakland, helping to revitalize Raimondi Park, and create new economic opportunities in the city," said Congresswoman Lateefah Simon (D-CA-12). "This 10-year commitment is the start of a new chapter of Oakland sports, Oakland fans, and the city's history. I am so excited to see the Ballers continue to grow in the future, and I can't wait to attend a game this summer!"

"The synergy we have with the Oakland Ballers in West Oakland is very exciting. There's already such a strong bond and dynamism between the Ballers team, Prescott Market, and the community both the local community and even the greater SF Bay Area community. The joy and vitality the Oakland Ballers bring to these streets, these intersections, and to Raimondi Park are real catalysts for West Oakland. A highlight of our experience at Prescott Market working with the Oakland Ballers has been making Prescott Night Market happen on game nights. This vibrant pre-gaming (and post-gaming) street party comes alive once a month on Thursday nights from June to September, just a short walk from the ballpark. From coordinating schedules to creating wayfinding between the games and the market, we're building a connected experience that celebrates the spirit of West Oakland. Public/private partnerships like this are such important economic development tools, creating resources to better manage City assets, promote new business, and give more confidence to investors, bringing much needed capital to beneficial development," said Joe Ernst, Prescott Market, srmERNST Development Partners.

The Oakland Ballers have secured over $3 million to date from over 3,000 fan investors in Community Investment Rounds. They brought nearly 100K fans to West Oakland in their first season and won the award for Trailblazer of the Year in the AD18 awards.

The Oakland Ballers start their season on Opening Day, Tuesday, May 20th, hosting the Ogden Raptors.

