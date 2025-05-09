Colorado Native Joe Kinsky Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Joe Kinsky for the 2025 season.

Kinsky, a native of Denver, started his professional career in the Pioneer League with the Glacier Range Riders in 2023. He made 24 appearances with Glacier, posting a 7.94 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings.

He played collegiately at Western Oregon University, striking out 26 in 25 innings with the Wolves.

The Cherry Creek High School grad said he is looking forward to continuing his professional career in his home state.

"I am excited to play for the Owlz because this is a talented group and coaching staff," Kinsky said. "It will also be an honor and a privilege to play in the same state I grew up in."







