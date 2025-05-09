Boise Hawks Opening Homestand Preview

May 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID: Baseball is back in the Treasure Valley! The Boise Hawks are thrilled to announce the beginning of their 2025 home schedule with an exciting six-game homestand at Memorial Stadium, starting Tuesday, May 20. The Hawks will welcome their in-state rivals, the Idaho Falls Chukars, for a thrilling season-opening series that marks the return of the "Highway Series", presented by the Idaho Office of Highway Safety.

This annual rivalry between the Hawks and Chukars will span the 2025 Pioneer League season, with the team that finishes the season with the best head-to-head record claiming bragging rights and the coveted Traffic Cone Trophy.

"Opening Day in the Treasure Valley is electric by itself but throwing in that we are playing our in-state rival, Idaho Falls, on top calls for a recipe for success for the 2025 season. A tremendous array of promotions and entertainment are in store for the Boise Hawks fans this season. We have lots of energy already in the stadium and we are thrilled to get the fans here to see if for themselves! " - Boise Hawks General Manager, Matt Osbon

Tuesday, May 20 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Opening Night at Memorial Stadium

2025 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway (Ultimate Heating and Air): The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Memorial Stadium will receive a 2025 Magnetic Schedule, thanks to Ultimate Heating and Air.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2025HawksOpeningNightTix

Wednesday, May 21 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Clark/Wardle, Williams Homes, Office of Highway Safety); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $5 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay21-2025

Thursday, May 22 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Half priced sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay22-2025

Friday, May 23 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay23-2025

Saturday, May 24 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

2025 Team Poster Giveaway (Alexander Clark Printing); The first 500 fans through the gates will take home a 2025 Team Poster.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with I-90 Band and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

- Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay24-2025

Sunday, May 25 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Papas Fritas Game Day (Toyota, Pepsi, Odom Corporation); The Boise Hawks re-brand as the Boise Papas Fritas every Sunday! A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organizations and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay25-2025







