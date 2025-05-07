Owlz Sign Catcher Anthony Burgos for 2025 Season

May 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed catcher Anthony Burgos for the 2025 season.

Burgos played three seasons collegiately at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, where he caught eight base stealers in just 24 games during his senior year in 2024.

Prior to his time at Lincoln, Burgos played at Monroe University in the New York City area, hitting .361/.418/.375 in 22 games during his freshman season in 2021.

He will now get the chance to kick off his professional career with the Owlz this season.

""I've come a long way to get to this point and I'm truly excited for the opportunity to join such a talented group," Burgos said. "I'm looking forward to making a positive impact and doing everything I can to help bring a championship to the Owlz."

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.