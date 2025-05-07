Glacier Range Riders and KOFI Announce Radio Broadcast Partnership for 2025 Season

KALISPELL, MT - The Glacier Range Riders are partnering with KOFI to broadcast all home and away games for the 2025 season, which will stream live on 1180 AM, 104.3 FM, KOFIRadio.com and the BIG 3 RADIO app, available on both the Apple and Android app stores for free.

This will be the third summer in which all Range Rider games have been broadcast on local radio, and the first with KOFI. In addition to KOFI, which mainly broadcasts the best hits of the sixties, seventies, and eighties, the KOFI family of radio networks also includes KOLK The Lake - the Flathead's best new county, and KZMN The Monster - Flathead's classic rock station. The network also has shown a continued investment in broadcasting local sports, broadcasting for Glacier High School and Columbia Falls High School athletics, as well as the University of Montana football and men's basketball games and the Denver Broncos. KOFI signal is one of the most powerful in Northwest Montana reaching throughout Flathead, Lincoln, Lake, and Glacier counties, and even as far as Sanders, Mineral, Missoula, Pondera, Toole, Powell, Granite, Ravalli, and Lewis & Clark counties. KOFI's signal can even be heard in southern Alberta from Fernie to Lethbridge at times.

Scot Gladstone will return for his fourth season as the Voice of the Glacier Range Riders, adding more to the radio broadcast than ever before, with more interviews with players and coaches to help you feel closer to the action. The broadcast schedule will include all 96 home and away games, plus any potential playoff games. All games will also be available to watch via FloSports. The Range Riders are one of just four teams in the Pioneer League that will broadcast all games on local radio, ensuring a commitment to continuing to find a way for fans to follow live action of their favorite team fo r free.

The first game of the 2025 season is just week s away, with Glacier getting back in action on May 20 against the Great Falls Voyagers. Get your tickets for Opening We ek at GoRangeRiders.com

The Glacier Range Riders are an MLB Partner League baseball team located in Kalispell, Montana. Established in 2022, the Range Riders compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) and will begin their fourth season of play on May 20. To learn more about the team, visit GoRangeRiders.com.

