Rocky Mountain Vibes and blocktickets Announce Naming Rights Partnership for Blocktickets Park

May 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - At a press conference today, the Rocky Mountain Vibes and blocktickets, a leading primary ticketing platform and box office solution, announced a 10-year naming rights agreement that will rename the team's home venue to blocktickets PARK.

This landmark partnership aligns two community-focused organizations and marks a new chapter for both the team and its fans. The newly named blocktickets PARK will continue to serve as a hub for baseball, family entertainment, and local events, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors each season.

"Our newly formed partnership with blocktickets is a great example of businesses seeing value in being committed to our local community. We couldn't be more pleased with the partnership with blocktickets." - DG Elmore, Rocky Mountain Vibes owner

"We're proud to partner with the Rocky Mountain Vibes to launch blocktickets PARK in Colorado Springs. This naming rights deal is more than just branding - it's a reflection of what blocktickets stands for. Alongside my co-founder and CTO, Chaz Haskins, we've built the most team-friendly ticketing platform in sports - eliminating upfront costs and equipping teams with modern tools like season ticketing, group sales, and a cloud-based box office. The Vibes share our forward-thinking vision, and this partnership demonstrates what's possible when a team has the right technology behind it." - Harrison Cogan, Co-Founder and CEO of blocktickets.

