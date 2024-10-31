PBL Announces 2024 Postseason All-Stars

October 31, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







The Pioneer Baseball league Post-Season All-Stars for the 2024 season have been announced, and the Vibes infielder Josh Day received the honor at second base.

Josh Day has been as consistent as it gets for Rocky Mountain. Day was named First Team All-Star back in August. Day batted .363 and 18 homeruns to end the season with multiple double digit hit streaks this season.

"I'm very proud of all the outstanding players in the Pioneer League, particularly this tremendously talented group of PBL All Stars," said league President Mike Shapiro. "These players underscore the exceptional level of play in our league and demonstrates the effectiveness of our emphasis on player development and scouting."

The roster includes all eight field positions plus a utility player, followed by two starting pitchers and two relief pitchers, as follows.

C: Nicholas Klemp (Boise Hawks)

1B: Noah Martinez (Oakland Ballers)

2B: Josh Day (Rocky Mountain Vibes)

SS: Braylin Marine (Yolo High Wheelers)

3B: Collin Runge (Missoula PaddleHeads)

OF: Adam Fogel (Missoula PaddleHeads)

OF: Xane Washington (Great Falls Voyagers)

OF: Chad Castillo (Glacier Range Riders)

Utility: Christopher Sargent (Ogden Raptors)

SP1: Mike Peterson (Boise Hawks)

SP2: Alfredo Villa (Missoula PaddleHeads)

RP1: Jonathan Haab (Billings Mustangs)

RP2: Ethan Swanson (Missoula PaddleHeads)

The PBL's Postseason All-Stars, highlighting the best performing players in the league, were based on nominations from the twelve member PBL general managers and managers, followed by a voting process to decide the roster.

