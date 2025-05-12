Vibes to Partner with KKTV Channel 11 News to Broadcast Four Games this Season

The Rocky Mountain Vibes and KKTV (Gray Media) are proud to announce the companies are teaming up to broadcast four regular season home games for the Pioneer Baseball League. The games will be broadcasted on meTV (11.2), May 20th through August 17th.

"We are thrilled with our partnership with KKTV and their efforts to bring local professional baseball to the airwaves", said Bob Flannery, General Manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

"This partnership is all about growing the Vibes' fan base in the Colorado Springs region and allowing our viewers to be able to watch live sports, for free, over the air, with an antenna," said Jacque Harms, Vice President / General Manager of KKTV.

"We are thrilled to bring free baseball games to our viewers in what we are calling our Grand Slam Summer," said Harms. "There are often times fans are not able to make it to the ballpark, so these broadcasts will let folks cheer on their favorite players, and not miss one swing of the bat," concluded Harms.

The broadcast schedule, on channel 11.2, for the Vibes' games is:

May 20th against the Northern Colorado Owlz, 6:30 PM

June 22nd against the Grand Junction Jackalopes, 1:00 PM

July 25th against the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, 6:30PM

August 17th against the Oakland Ballers, NOON

The Vibes 2025 baseball season starts on May 20th versus the Northern Colorado Owlz and they play through September 7th finishing against the Grand Junction Jackalopes. The Vibes have put together a robust promotional schedule with ten firework shows, numerous giveaways and a special guest appearance by Chris McDonald aka Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore and Happy Gilmore 2.







