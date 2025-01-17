Tacos & Tequila Festival Coming to UCHealth Park

January 17, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







Step back into the vibrant era of the '90s and 2000s hip-hop as Colorado gears up for Tacos and Tequila Festival on Saturday, May 31st, 2025! This throwback hip-hop festival has enjoyed success in San Antonio, Dallas Fort Worth, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Winnipeg, and now, it's Colorado's turn to witness the inaugural event at UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes!

This exhilarating event will showcase live performances from world renowned hip-hop artists such as Lil Jon, Timbaland, David Banner, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, DJ Ashton Martin and more to be announced!

Attendees must be 21+ or older to enter and can enjoy:

Live performances from Hip-Hop Legends

The Area's Best Taco Chefs

Hand Crafted Margaritas

Tequila Tasting Lounge

Lucha Libre Wrestling

Exotic Car Showcase

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

Salsa & Queso Competition

Art Installations, Photo Ops, and MORE!

Date: Saturday, May 31st, 2025

Location: UCHealth Park

4385 Tutt Blvd Colorado Springs CO, 80922

Tickets on sale at tacosandtequilaCOLORADO.com now with a range of options from GA entry to VIP access and premium group packages.

This iconic festival is in its 5th year in Kansas City, 4th year in Dallas Fort Worth, 3rd year in Milwaukee, and its 2nd year in Winnipeg, San Antonio, and Sioux Falls! Social House Entertainment continues to expand its festival reach with innovative and ground-breaking festivals across North America, and now including Colorado Springs!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 17, 2025

Tacos & Tequila Festival Coming to UCHealth Park - Rocky Mountain Vibes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.