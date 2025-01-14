Former Vibes Player Signs with White Sox

January 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







Former Rocky Mountain Vibes player, Madison Jeffrey has signed a contract with the Chicago White Sox Organization.

Jeffrey played for the Vibes at the end of the 2024 season as a relief pitcher. Formerly, was signed to the Los Angeles Dodgers Organization before joining the Vibes.

