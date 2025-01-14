Ballers Re-Sign RHP Connor Sullivan

OAKLAND, Calif. - January 14, 2024 The Oakland Ballers re-sign RHP Connor Sullivan to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Sullivan shined in his first professional season after arriving midseason from Cal. The former Golden Bear posted a 1.69 ERA through 21.1 innings with 30 strikeouts to 11 walks. The Martinez native also picked up two saves, including the final seven outs in Oakland's playoff-clinching win in last week of the season.

Beginning with his first appearance on July 28, Sullivan started his pro career with an eight-game, 14.2-inning scoreless streak with 20 strikeouts.

"I'm really looking forward to having Sully back with us for next season. He did such a great job with us coming out of the bullpen and really shutting things down late in ball games. No doubt he's one of the big reasons why we had so much success at the end of the year." - Aaron Miles, Ballers Manager Sullivan spent three years at Berkeley from 2022-24, appearing in 50 games with five starts. He previously played for the College of San Mateo in 2021.

