Oakland Signs Pitcher from Open Tryout

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers announce the signing of right-handed pitcher to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Colyer was one of over 50 players who attended Oakland's Open Tryout last Saturday at Raimondi Park.

He, along with the other pitchers who threw, faced 10 batters over two innings and impressed with a low 90s fastball, slider, and splitter.

Colyer, from Hayward, last pitched in 2023 when he was an NCBWA All-West Region Selection as a member of the Cal State East Bay Pioneers. In his senior season he was one of the best relievers in the CCAA, pitching in 18 games with a 2.19 ERA, 5 saves, and 46 K in 24.2 IP.

"Overall the coaches were really encouraged by this year's tryout. I think there were maybe a dozen players who sparked good discussions from what they were showing on the field. James really had a great performance and now he'll have an opportunity with us in May and should be a competitive arm in camp. I also would not rule out the possibility that we sign one or two more tryout attendees before the start of the season." - Tyler Petersen, Assistant General Manager

Colyer attended James Logan High School in Union City. He split his college career between Ohlone College (2019-2021), Shorter University (2022), and Cal State East Bay (2023).

Last year Oakland signed three players from their open tryout of over 100 attendees, with RHP Connor Caporale, RHP Kelsie Whitmore, and SS Andrew Martinez all getting invites to spring training.

