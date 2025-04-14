Ballers Bulletin: April

April 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

We report to Spring Training in a little over a month and our May 20th Opening Day is quickly approaching, but that didn't stop us from rapidly assembling the team to take on the San Jose Giants in the history-making Battle of the Bay 2.0.

As Scott Ostler wrote in the SF Ch ronicle, "The Ballers and the Giants showed once again that baseball can have a spirit and a soul."

Ballers players from across the country flew in to San Jose, many of whom met for the first time at the team hotel, had a team dinner, woke up, got their work in, then hit the team bus to head to the game.

We may not have won the game, and our co-founder Bryan Carmel may have tasted the sweet taste of d efeat, but we still came out huge winners. We loved the experience of packing Excite Ballpark with our fans and creating a new Bay Area baseball tradition.

For an exclusive look at Battle of the Bay 2.0 day with fan-favorite Tyler Lozano, hit the play button. T-Lo took us inside the team hotel, on to the B's bus, behind the scenes at the ballpark, onto the field, into the dugout, inside the clubhouse and still managed to crush a home r.

Prescott Market Grand Opening

The Oakland Ballers are going to have the best pregame scene in the entire Bay Area thanks to the Prescott Market. Many of you got a sneak preview at Fans Fest, but their Grand Opening recently took place !

This beautiful indoor/outdoor venue features six local restaurateurs, High Wire Coffee and Almanac Beer Co.'s taproom. All right across the street from our ballpark. Make sure to stop by Fast Times Burgers for the Official Smash Burger of the Ballers! Single Game Tix Are On Sale Now

Single game tickets are on sale now ! We're running out of tickets quickly for Opening Day on May 20 th. Premium Reserved is sold out, but the bleachers are still available, and we all know that's the most fun place to sit.

And trust us, you're going to want to get your tickets now for Too $hort Day on M ay 22nd and Scrappy's Birthday on June 1st. We have some really special stuff to announce soon on those days. And our $2 Tuesday inventory also tends to go quickly.

GET YOUR BALLERS TICKETS HERE

Want to say you own a baseball team with Too $hort and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong? You have until the end of this month to get your investment in. Our second community investment round has raised over $650K so far, and we have more celebrity investors to announce soon.

But the most important piece of the Ballers Community Investment Round is that it was the fans that got this party started. We had over 2,200 fan investors in the first round and it was you that made it cool enough that the celebs wanted to jump in the mix. Minimum investment is just $510. INVEST IN THE OAKLAND BALLERS HERE

Summer is almost here and we know it's important to have activities planned for the Lil' Ballers in your life. We're thrilled to share the news that we are offering a Nike Baseball Camp at Raimondi Park this summer and registration is officially open. Our baseball camps fill up fast - last year, we had an extensive waitlist. So don't hesitate to secure your spot today.

The camp runs from July 22nd to July 24th and includes a free ticket to our July 25th game against the Northern Colorado Owlz. We look forward to seeing you at camp! SIGN UP HERE FOR NIKE BASEBALL CAMP

Calling all Ballunteers! On April 19th from 10am to 1pm we have a Mosswood Park Earth Day Beautification + Pick-up with the Urban Compassi on Project and Youth Alive.

There will be refreshments, children's activities and you're welcome to bring your pets!

We're also assembling the squad once again on April 22nd for a hands-on Earth Day Volunteer Event at Oakland Zoo's Arroyo Viejo Cr eek. Ballunteers will not only receive the customary free B's tix, but also get free parking and admission to the Oakland Zoo before and after the event.

We have two windows available:

8:45am-11:30am - Morning

12:45pm-3:30pm - Afternoon

Ballunteers (ages 12 and up only) can make a difference by removing invasive plants, picking up litter, spreading mulch, planting native species, and more. BALLUNTEER INFO CAN BE FOUND HERE

And we are on a roll with B's Cast, bringing you total access to all things Ballers. Our second episode just dropped and we'll release a new show every Tuesday. This week Assistant GM Tyler Petersen and B's broadcaster Nevada Cullen caught up with manager Aaron Miles and did a deep dive on the building of the roster.

Next week, Casey Pratt sits down with starting pitcher Luke Short and the closer Connor Sullivan. Two Cal teammates turned Ballers. See if Casey can talk "Shorty" into changing his name to Luke $hort. DON'T FORGET TO LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE

We are counting down the days til Opening Day at Raimondi Park. We can't wait to see you there. This mission to save and sustain Oakland baseball is just getting started and you're a huge part of it.

