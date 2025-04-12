Oakland Ballers Reach $2 Million Crowdfunding Milestone

The Oakland Ballers have reached another huge crowdfunding milestone. We are thrilled to announce that we've raised over $2 million with over 2,500 investors across our 1st and 2nd Community Investment Rounds.

You still have time to join the party before the round closes at the end of April by going to Invest.OaklandBallers.com. It's fun to say you own a team with our celebrity investors like Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Hip Hop Superstar Too $hort. Here's what the celebs are saying about joining the B's.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day Frontman:

"Sports in the Bay Area have been transforming over the last couple of years. We've had some emotional goodbyes to teams we grew up with, but recently there has been a major shift. The Oakland Ballers and the Oakland Roots & Soul represent everything I love and grew up on in the Bay Area. The welcoming atmosphere, DIY attitude and the people behind it make me proud to be an investor and support the next generation of teams kids in the bay will be proud of."

Too $hort, Hip Hop Superstar and entrepreneur:

"Oakland has produced some of the best athletes and sports fans in the world and The Ballers commitment to feeding that competitive fire is exciting for me as an Oakland native. I'm proud to be joining the Ballers ownership group, and excited for the impact we're going to have on the community and the overall sports landscape in the Bay Area and beyond!"

Blair Underwood, Emmy and Grammy-winning Actor/Director/Producer/Author:

"I truly appreciate the social fabric of inclusion that the Oakland Ballers are promoting through their love of baseball."

"I was really attracted to the team's approach to rebuilding under-resourced footprints and tackling an issue in The Town. Having served the City of Oakland for 20-plus years in the area of philanthropic concerns, it all aligned with my New Oakland initiative to bring alternative financing and fresh ideas to the City of Oakland."

Natalie Coughlin, Olympic Swimmer:

"As a Bay Area native who grew up cheering for the Raiders, A's, and Warriors, it's heartbreaking to see Oakland lose team after team. But the city's love for sports has never wavered, and that's why I'm so excited to support the Oakland Ballers. Oakland deserves teams that are committed to this community, and I can't wait to see the Ballers bring that passion back to The Town!"

Antonio Davis, former NBA Player:

"Excited to be a small part of the movement. I wanted to support empowerment and change in Oakland! I've watched Oakland's sports team leave and given the opportunity to bring a team back brings me joy!"

Chelsea Peretti, Actor/Podcaster:

"Whatever makes The Bay happy? Makes me happy."

Jwalt, rapper:

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Oakland Ballers ownership group. Growing up playing baseball and going to games in the Town, this is a full-circle moment for me. Oakland is a true sports city with passionate, die-hard fans, and being part of a team that's committed to staying and thriving here is special. I'm proud to support this movement and pour into something that represents the heart and soul of Oakland."

Chase and Travis d'Arnaud, MLB players:

"Joining the Oakland Ballers reflects our belief in baseball's community roots."

J. Alphonse Nicholson, Actor/musician:

"Oakland is where I met my wife, I've been in love with The Town ever since. Glad to be a part of the Oakland Ballers."

Alex Winter, Actor/Activist:

"I'm proud to join the Ballers as a fan owner because regular fans should be allowed to own sports teams."

