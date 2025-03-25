Tickets Now Available for 2025 Season
March 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)
Oakland Ballers News Release
We're excited to announce: tickets are now available for purchase for all 2025 Oakland Ballers regular season home games.
Whether you're coming back for more or it's your first time, we welcome you to join us as we do baseball the Oakland way.
With ticket prices ranging from $10 to $35, we have a variety of seating options available.
Shop Tickets
And check out our Theme Games Calendar - we have so many great theme games set, with more to come.
In our first week alone we have:
Tues. 5/20: Opening Day
Wed. 5/21: Winning Wednesday Kickoff
Thur. 5/22: Bay Legend Series: Too $hort
Fri. 5/23: Nurses Appreciation Night
Sat. 5/24: AAPI Heritage Night
Sun. 5/25: Salute To Our Soldiers
Thank you to everyone who has supported our team and our community - we cannot wait to see you at Raimondi Park.
Let's Go Oakland!
-Ballers
Pricing subject to change, check our event ticket pages for the latest pricing.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from March 25, 2025
- Owlz Sign Outfielder Ryan Anderson for 2025 Season - Northern Colorado Owlz
- Tickets Now Available for 2025 Season - Oakland Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.