Tickets Now Available for 2025 Season

March 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







We're excited to announce: tickets are now available for purchase for all 2025 Oakland Ballers regular season home games.

Whether you're coming back for more or it's your first time, we welcome you to join us as we do baseball the Oakland way.

With ticket prices ranging from $10 to $35, we have a variety of seating options available.

And check out our Theme Games Calendar - we have so many great theme games set, with more to come.

In our first week alone we have:

Tues. 5/20: Opening Day

Wed. 5/21: Winning Wednesday Kickoff

Thur. 5/22: Bay Legend Series: Too $hort

Fri. 5/23: Nurses Appreciation Night

Sat. 5/24: AAPI Heritage Night

Sun. 5/25: Salute To Our Soldiers

Thank you to everyone who has supported our team and our community - we cannot wait to see you at Raimondi Park.

Let's Go Oakland!

-Ballers

Pricing subject to change, check our event ticket pages for the latest pricing.

