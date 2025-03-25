Owlz Sign Outfielder Ryan Anderson for 2025 Season

March 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Ryan Anderson for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

Anderson most recently played winter ball in Okinawa, Japan after finishing his college career at Menlo College in California.

At Menlo in 2024, Anderson hit .375/.490/.425 in 40 at bats with a pair of doubles and five RBI.

Prior to his time at Menlo, Anderson played two seasons at City College of San Francisco, hitting .307/.409/.364 with three home runs and 34 RBI in 68 games.

He said he is eager to join the Owlz and take his shot at the professional level.

"I'm excited to get out to Northern Colorado to compete and contribute to the success of the Owlz," Anderson said.

