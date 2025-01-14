Ballers Love Bundle for Valentine's Day

January 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Which means the scramble to find a gift that's not the same box of chocolates you give your partner every year...or that gift certificate for a massage that always gets lost in your partner's desk drawer. Don't fret. And don't impulse buy another Snuggie. The Oakland Ballers have you covered. Tell your partner "I love you" in the most Oakland way possible.

Introducing the Ballers Love Bundle. We've partnered with Almanac Beer Co., the makers of Ballers Love Hazy IPA, to bring Ballers fans the perfect Valentine's Day gift. The bundle includes:

2 Flex Tickets to the 2025 Oakland Ballers Regular Season

2 Special Ballers Love T-Shirts

2 Cute Valentine Cards

First 50 buyers will receive an Almanac Ballers Love Hazy IPA 4-pack (must be 21 or over to receive)

The perfect Valentine's Day gift for the Ballers fan who has everything. Because everyone deserves love...and baseball...and craft beer.

Shop our Ballers Love Bundles now.

This is in-person pick-up only, with no shipping options. Pickup on February 13th and February 14th during regular business hours at the Almanac Tap Room in Alameda: 651 W. Tower Ave, Alameda, CA 94501.

We'll have 3 versions of the bundle, depending on which seat section you want, shown with the price per bundle:

Premium Reserved: $100 ($115 value)

Bleacher Reserved: $75 ($95 value)

General Admission: $60 ($70 value)

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.