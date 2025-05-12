Missoula PaddleHeads Introduce "PaddleHeads Insider" for Complete Team Coverage

May 12, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads have announced the creation of www.PaddleHeadsInsider.com in an effort to expand daily coverage of the Missoula PaddleHeads on and off the field throughout the season. PaddleHeadsInsider.com will become a news source as developments take place within the organization with the goal of providing valuable insight regarding the professional baseball team and the players themselves. Daily coverage will include interviews with coaches and players, game previews and notes, game recaps, PaddleHeads news geared to their fans, community engagement happenings, player updates, and any other news or events that the PaddleHeads fan may want to read about. It is "All PaddleHeads...All the time".

The Missoula PaddleHeads have also announced that the first official "PaddleHeads Insider" is the long time voice of the PaddleHeads, Geoff Safford. Safford will be the lead contributor to the PH Insider content with support from Missoula PaddleHeads staff. Safford's position is best described as one not unlike that of the traditional "Beat Writer" who is assigned to cover the local team. Safford's role with the site will be the lead on day-to-day coverage of the team, while also providing a look into some more feature-based stories. PaddleHeads Insider will at times put their own spin on what is happening with the team and will, at times, get additional contributors to offer their own unique perspective on PaddleHeads baseball. Safford will be imbedded with the PaddleHeads throughout the entire season to get PaddleHeads fans the latest and best coverage possible.

In addition to his insider work, Safford will continue to be the play by play voice of the PaddleHeads for all home games this season on ESPN Missoula 102.7 FM.

Fans will be able to get to the "Insider" directly through the webpage at www.paddleheadsinsider.com or through the PaddleHeads website at www.gopaddleheads.com. Access to the "Insider" is free and content will be updated daily during the season and regularly during the off-season.

"The world of local traditional sports coverage has evolved and shrunk from what it was 10 years ago, but the fans' thirst for information on their teams has not dissipated," explained PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis. "Fans want more coverage, not less, of their favorite teams.

Our goal is to fill in the gaps from the traditional media coverage that today's social and global media pressures have created. Fans deserve coverage at their fingertips and that is what we are going to provide. This is a trend being embraced by some major league sports franchises so we are learning from some of the best as we take this leap forward. This is all about the fans."

Paddleheadsinsider.com will be formatted as a news reel of coverage. During the season, fans will see multiple posts updating team happenings and news. For example, there may be coverage of a player appearance in the community or a feature of a player away from the stadium in the morning, update on the team and roster early in the afternoon, coverage of batting practice along with a game preview later in the day, and completed with a post game recap with interviews after the game is completed. Fans will be able to catch up on past posts as they have time to engage with the PaddleHeads Insider.

Paddleheadsinsider.com officially begins today, Monday, May 12th, as Spring Training for the PaddleHeads begins.

Spring Training for the PaddleHeads officially starts today! The PaddleHeads will be working out daily at Ogren Park Allegiance Field as they look to finalize their roster for the 2025 season. Go to www.paddleheadsinsider.com to get a complete schedule of spring training events and practices. All on field practices are open to the public.

The PaddleHeads open the 2025 season on Tuesday, May 20th in Billings against the Billings Mustangs.

The Home Opener for the PaddleHeads is Tuesday, May 27th versus the Glacier Range Riders at 7:05pm.

Get your tickets for the Home Opener and all 2025 home games at www.gopaddleheads.com.







Pioneer League Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.