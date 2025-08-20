PaddleHeads Game with Chukars Suspended Tuesday
Published on August 20, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)
Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads were in the midst of the opening game of a 6-game series with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Tuesday evening at Allegiance Field. The contest was tight through the first 4 innings of play with both teams holding the lead at different points. The ballgame entered the top of the 5th with the PaddleHeads holding a slight advantage of 4-3. Due to an unexpected weather event however, that is also where play on Tuesday night would come to an end.
Due to a lightning event in the Missoula area, play on Tuesday night between the PaddleHeads and Chukars would be suspended. These 2 teams plan to resume this contest from where play left off with Idaho Falls batting in the top of the 5th inning. Play will continue at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday evening. Wednesday's scheduled ballgame will then be played after the conclusion of the suspended contest beginning at 7:15 p.m..
The first game of the evening will play on from its suspended point from the top of the 5th inning through 9 innings. Action will then resume at 7:15 p.m. as scheduled with game 2. Wednesday's scheduled game will now be 7 innings in length. Fans with tickets to tonight's contest can redeem them for any remaining regular season home games scheduled for Sunday-Thursday.
The PaddleHeads (56-22) will continue this 6-game set with the Chukars (44-33) through Sunday afternoon with contests taking place at Allegiance Field. Head to the ballpark to be a part of the excitement or stay locked in with the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.
