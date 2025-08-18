PaddleHeads Escape in 42 Hit Slugfest with Sky Sox

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads and Colorado Springs Sky Sox found themselves in their most competitive affair this week in the series finale on Sunday Afternoon. Offensive fireworks proved to be the story throughout as both teams found little success at slowing the opposition down. When it was all said and done 42 combined hits were recorded in the book.

The lead was exchanged on 4 separate occasions in individual innings. 19 combined players recorded at least one hit in the game with 12 combined pitchers seeing action.Ironically, the team that found the advantage in the bottom of the 9th did so in a clean inning of work on the mound.

The PaddleHeads held the Sky Sox off the board in the final 2 innings after they tallied runs in 6 of the first 7 stanzas. The Missoula attack found success offensively in both innings on the flipside. A clutch single from Carlos Perez in the top of the 9th gave Missoula the lead leading to the final half inning. Zach Lampton turned out the lights in the situation to earn a 4-out save to bring a 17-16 slugfest to a close. Missoula wrapped up the 6-game sweep of Colorado Springs as a result. The PaddleHeads have now picked up a win in 11 of their last 12 games played at Allegiance Field.

Nich Klemp kicked off a huge day at the plate for Missoula right out of the shoot in the top of the 1st inning. The catcher vaulted the PaddleHeads into the lead with a 3-run home run to highlight what was a 4-run rally. Leyton Berry also went deep in the frame to add to the lead. The PaddleHeads tallied 7 home runs in the game as a team. Klemp was far from done with the longball. Berry finished 2-for-4 in the win.

Colorado Springs remained hot on Missoula's heels with a hot start of their own offensively in what would prove to be a trend for the top of the order. Brett Roberts, Zane Denton, and Kai Moody recorded 12 combined hits from the top of the order alone in the contest with each reaching base in a 4-run rally in the 1st to tie the game. Roberts would not be retired until his final plate appearance, finishing 5-for-6 in the game. Denton finished with 4 RBIs in a 4-for-6 performance while Moody was 3-for-5.

Kamron Willman returned to the active roster from the injured list Sunday and made an impact in the top of the 3rd to give Missoula a lead once again. A solo home run to right center made the score 7-6 in the frame. Adam Fogel also touched them all in the inning to left field to give the PaddleHeads a 3-run advantage. Colorado Springs answered back in the next 2 innings.

Willman finished 1-for-1 with a pair of walks in his return to action.

After taking the lead back in the 4th, the Sky Sox held their largest lead of the afternoon an inning later behind a 3-run push. The biggest swing involved Roberts who would race all the way around the bases scoring due to an error in the field. This saw Colorado Springs take a 13-9 lead. Klemp powered Missoula right back into it in the top of the 5th.

The Washington native hit his 2nd of 3 home runs in the top of the 5th to trim the Sky Sox advantage to just 1 with his 2nd 3-run home run of the contest. Jeremy Piakiewicz ahad a clutch single as well in the frame, tying the game with a 2-out base hit in the inning. Klemp would deadlock the score once more an inning later.

After a Sky Sox run crossed the plate in the bottom of the 5th, Klemp leveled the score with a 3rd home run of the game to right field, knotting things at up 14. The former Hawk finished 3-for-5 in the game with 7 RBIs. Roberts did all he could on the opposite end to keep his team in the game late.

The centerfielder knocked in his final run of the game in the bottom of the 7th inning to put the Sky Sox back in front. Roberts drove in Edwin Martinez with a single to get things in gear. A 2nd run scored due to an error giving the Sky Sox a 16-14 lead. Martinez had a fabulous game in his own right finishing 5-for-6 in his at-bats. Clutch swings down the stretch proved to be a deciding factor for the PaddleHeads.

After a leadoff walk from Carlos Perez in the top of the 8th, Colby Wilkerson took advantage of the situation. The 2nd baseman launched his 3rd home run of the series in the at-bat to tie things up at 16 runs apiece. Wilkerson finished with 4 runs scored in the win in a 3-for-6 effort.

Perez also contributed in a big way soon after.

The Miami product came through in a clutch situation in the top of the 9th inning with the score still knotted up. In a 2-out at-bat, the 3rd baseman stepped to the plate with a man in scoring position. The 2nd year pro ripped a single up the middle in the at-bat giving Missoula the lead heading to the bottom of the 9th.This would finally prove to be the final time the lead exchanged hands.

Lampton recorded a clean bottom of the 9th inning to preserve the win for Missoula in a contest that nearly reached the 4-hour mark. Lampton recorded the final out in the inning with a strikeout, finishing with a pair in the frame to bring the game to a halt. The southpaw recorded his 8th save of the season for his efforts over 1 '..." innings. This was only the 2nd spotless half inning recorded in the game total. Furthermore, Colorado Springs never retired the side in order in the contest.

The PaddleHeads (56-22) will now turn their attention to a new opponent this season in their next upcoming series. Missoula will do so squaring off with the Idaho Falls Chukars (44-33) in the opening game of a 6-game set on Tuesday. Idaho Falls will look to prove they can compete in a series that may prove to be vital in their potential run toward a postseason berth with success in the 2nd half of the Pioneer League season. First pitch of game 1 is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Catch the action in person at Allegiance Field or follow along on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







