Red Hot O'Dowd Walks It off in Series Finale

Published on August 17, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Jack O'Dowd capped off an incredible week for the Billings Mustangs (15-15) with a walk-off three-run homer on Sunday in a 6-5 win over the Glacier Range Riders (14-16) at Dehler Park.

O'Dowd finished the week with four homeruns and was not retired in his final twelve trips to the plate against Glacier pitching.

The Range Riders scored the first five runs in the game before the Mustangs got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning on John McHenry's first homerun as a Mustang.

Billings added another run in the sixth and found themselves still trailing 5-2 when the ninth inning rolled around.

A.J. Shaver doubled with one out in the ninth to get the rally started and he advanced to third on a single by Cameron Bowen to put runners on the corners Chase Hanson then cracked an RBI single to right to score Shaver and set the scene for Jack O'Dowd.

With the tying run at first and the winning run at the plate in a 5-3 game, Glacier manager Todd Pratt opted to bring in lefthanded reliever Luke Cooper to face O'Dowd.

The Mustangs slugger, who hit a ninth inning homer off of Cooper a week prior at Glacier Bank Park, came through for the Mustangs again with a three run shot to right.

The win gave the Mustangs the season series over the Range Riders as Billings went 10-8 against their in-state foe.

C.J. Colyer (2-1) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless top of the ninth as Cooper (2-2) was handed the loss after O'Dowd's heroics.

The Mustangs will enjoy a day off on Monday before heading on the road for the last time this season as they take on another Montana opponent in the Great Falls Voyagers. First pitch on Tuesday night from Voyagers Stadium is scheduled for 7 PM MT.







Pioneer League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.