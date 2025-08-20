Final Homestand Starts with a Win

The Grand Junction Jackalopes kicked off their final home series with a 10-6 win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Tuesday night.

The Jackalopes got the first lead in the bottom of the first on a four-run rally that finished with Mason Minzey's 22nd homer on the season that sailed 441 feet over the right field wall that scored three of those initial four.

After a scoreless second, Evan Massie gave up the 4-0 shutout in the top of the third. Massie loaded up the bases on two walks and a hit-by-pitch, setting up T.J.

McKenzie for a two-out, bases-clearing triple to get the Sky Sox within one.

In the very next inning, Massie gave up the lead to his former teammate, Justin Johnson on another bases-loaded, bases-clearing two-out double down the right field line to give the Sky Sox a 6-4 lead in the top of the fourth.

Sky Sox starter Matt Lauria held the lead in the bottom of the fourth, despite giving up a run on an RBI single by Isaac Nunez to get the Jackalopes within one.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Jackalopes took their second and final lead of the game, courtesy of a two-run, two-out home run by Kendall Foster for his 10th on the season.

After the three-run double by Johnson in the fourth, Massie and his bullpen kept the Sky Sox scoreless for the remainder of the game, with Massie, Aydan Alger, and Tristan Wolf helping retire nine-straight batters in a row from the top of the fifth to the top of the eighth.

Aydan Alger made his 42nd appearance of the season, tying Tyler Johnson in 2021 for the most appearances by a Jackalope/Rockie in a single season since the Pioneer League became unaffiliated in 2021. Alger needed 12 pitches to throw a perfect seventh for his record-tying appearance.

Spence Coffman hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the eighth, followed by an RBI single by Calyn Halvorson four batters later to add two more insurance runs for Grand Junction, but that eliminated a save opportunity for Reese Miller, who still polished out the ninth to secure the Jackalopes' 10th win of the season over Colorado Springs.

Evan Massie (4-5) took his fourth win of the season, becoming the third to do so and the only currently rostered pitcher, making him the current Jackalopes win leader. The Sky Sox starter Matt Lauria (2-2) was responsible for the 60th loss of the season for the Sky Sox, who have extended their losing streak to 12.

The Jackalopes will assume their Humpback Chubs alternate identity for one final game at Suplizio Field Wednesday night at 6:35 PM MT, where the jerseys will be auctioned after the game.







