Colorado Springs Crushes Chubs

Published on August 21, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Humpback Chubs lost their final game as the alternate identity in a 19-run blowout to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Wednesday night at Suplizio.

T.J. McKenzie got the first lead of the game for his Sky Sox in the top of the first on a three-run homer. The Chubs answered back immediately in the following three offensive innings after that top of the first, getting their first and only lead in the bottom of the second.

Spence Coffman got the go-ahead on an bases-loaded RBI hit-by-pitch. He was the sixth batter of that inning before the first out was recorded on the very next batter. Immediately after the first out, Evan Scavotto cleared up the bases with a grand slam for his 19th homer on the season, leading to an eight-run rally and a 9- 3 lead after two.

Immediately after that go-ahead rally, the Sky Sox offense couldn't be stopped.

They scored in every inning from the third through the seventh, taking their second and final lead of the game in the fifth on an Evan Sleight RBI single up the middle off of Blake Barquin, who had entered the game for the starter Longoria in the fourth.

The break-apart inning for the Sky Sox was the seventh, where Aydan Alger made his record-breaking 43rd appearance, surpassing Tyler Johnson (2021; 42 appearances) for most in a season in Grand Junction history. Alger only recorded one out and gave up five of the 10 runs the Sky Sox put up in that inning, and from there, the game was all in the hands of Colorado Springs.

The Jackalopes give up 30 or more runs for the third time this season in a 32-13 loss, snapping the Sky Sox losing streak at 12 and winning their 10th game of the second half. T.J. McKenzie scored 11 RBI with six hits and two homers.

Blake Barquin (2-2) takes his second loss of the season, while Austyn Coleman (3- 3) gets the win in his fifth appearance at Suplizio, but his first as a Sky Sox. The former Chukar gave up 12 runs (11 earned) in five innings, but because the Chubs were outscored 29-4 after the second, Coleman gets the funky win.

The Humpback Chubs finish their season at 9-8 as the alternate identity, and 0-3 in the month of August to finish out the viral promotion.

The series is now tied at 1-1, heading into the final official home game for the Jackalopes on Thursday night at 6:35 PM MT. The final three games will still be played at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, but the Sky Sox will be the home team in those final games.







Pioneer League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.