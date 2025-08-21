Mustangs Hang on to One-Run Lead After Ninth Inning Drama

A drama filled game saw plenty of scoring early, but then none after the fifth inning as the Billings Mustangs (16-16) held on to a 6-5 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers (13-19) on Wednesday night at Voyagers stadium.

The Mustangs climbed out to an early lead for a second straight night as Patrick Mills knocked in a pair of first inning runs on a two-run single.

The Mustangs added a run in the third on a Charlie Muniz RBI groundout and then made it 4-0 in the fourth on A.J. Shaver's tenth long ball of the year.

The lead would not hold up as the Voyagers sprang to life with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to flip the score and take a 5-4 lead.

The Mustangs did not hesitate to respond and take the lead back as John McHenry lead off the fifth inning with a walk and then Patrick Mills singled to put two on with nobody out. Muniz then sent a ball out to the right center gap to drive in McHenry and tie the game and Mills then followed him home with the go-ahead run after centerfielder Emilio Corona misplayed the ball on the warning track.

Neither team would score again after that, although both teams threatened at times.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, a big turning point occurred with a play at the plate. Brock Watkins singled to lead off the inning and pinch runner Jordan Hamberg replaced him as the tying run. A.J. Fritz followed with a walk and then Trey Cruz singled into left field. Hamberg, rounded third and headed home to try and tie the game, but Briley Knight threw a strike to the plate and Charlie Muniz tagged the runner out for the first out of the inning. The next two hitters were retired in order and the Mustangs maintained the one-run advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Voyagers made one last push as they loaded the bases with one out against Garrett Ouellette. With the tying run at third and potential winning run at second, the Mustangs right hander buckled down and struck out Watkins and Cruz back-to-back to end the game and secure a four-out save.

Cole Calnon (2-0) picked up the win after a career high 5.2 innings while Danny Galvan (2-3) suffered the loss with Ouellette (4) earning the save.

The two teams square off again on Thursday with the series even at one as Justin Fuson (4-0) takes the hill against Daniel Batcher (4-4). First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM MT.







