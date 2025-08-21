Raptors Roll Vibes in Game 2 to Even Series

August 21, 2025

OGDEN, UT - The Raptors bounced back in a major way Wednesday night, hammering out 18 hits in a 13-4 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes at Lindquist Field.

Ogden's offense came alive early, plating four runs in the first inning, with Christ Sargent driving in the equalizer. Kenny Oyama then laid down a bunt single to put the Raptors ahead, and Carson Tucker capped the rally with a two-run knock. The second inning saw more of the same as Sargent and Carmine Lane added RBIs to stretch the lead to 6-1.

The Raptors blew the game open in the fifth, scoring five more times. Cole Jordan singled home a run, True Fontenot doubled in another, and Damian Stone followed with an RBI double of his own before Connor Bagnieski launched a two-run homer, his 20th of the season.

Stone paced the offense with a 4-for-6 night and three runs scored. Bagnieski went 3-for-4 with a homer, double, and two RBIs, while Jordan and Tucker each chipped in two hits and two RBIs apiece. Every Raptor starter recorded at least one hit in the rout.

On the mound, Chase Chatman was masterful, delivering six strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits to earn his team leading seventh win of the season. Jacob Walsh and Jonah Montes provided clean relief before Nick Agacki came in to finish things off.

