Missoula Sweeps Twin Bill Opposite Idaho Falls

Published on August 21, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads got a 6-game slate with the Idaho Falls Chukars rolling in ernest on Wednesday evening. Both teams would complete a suspended game from the night prior before playing in Wednesday's scheduled contest. Both ballgames would be tight affairs with only 1 run combined separating the 2 teams. A one run victory in regulation would decide the winner of game 1. 7 innings would prove to not be enough in game 2 which would end in the 'Knockout Round'. Missoula found a way to win in both scenarios.

A crucial home run from Colin Gordon played a big role for the PaddleHeads coming down the stretch of game 1 in what would eventually be a 7-6 victory. Late inning specialist Zach Lampton also performed well down the stretch to preserve the win. Roberto Pena then was the star of game 2. Not only would the 1st baseman hit a home run in regulation, but Pena also sent Missoula into the win column in the 'Knockout Round'. This allowed the PaddleHeads to lay claim to a pair of wins to start this series with Idaho Falls.

Play resumed Wednesday from where action was suspended the night prior starting in the top of the 5th inning with the Chukars trailing 4-3 in the contest. A double play would bring the inning to a close allowing the PaddleHeads to keep the lead. Gordon also provided a spark soon after.

The designated hitter got a pitch to drive with Adam Fogel on the bases in the bottom of the 5th inning. Gordon took advantage, launching a 2-run blast down the right field line to give the PaddleHeads a 6-3 advantage. Gordon finished 2-for-3 in game 1 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. An extra run of insurance also proved to be key a few innings later.

Nich Klemp, and Gordon reached base in the bottom of the 7th looking to tack more to the total.

Alec Sanchez would do his part with both runners in scoring position hitting a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home Gordon to give Missoula a 3-run advantage once more. Idaho Falls tightened things up shortly after to ensure this contest would be tight coming down the stretch.

Catcher Johnny Pappas came through in a clutch 2-out scenario in the top of the 8th inning to trim into the PaddleHeads lead. A 2-run single to left field did the trick in the scenario, putting the Chukars right back in it by making the score 7-6. Pappas had an outstanding performance in

game one finishing 4-for-5 in his at-bats. Lampton ensured that Idaho Falls would not come any closer.

The southpaw picked up a 4-out save for his efforts in the late innings holding Idaho Falls off the scoreboard. Lampton left nothing to doubt in the top of the 9th striking out the side in the frame to preserve the game 1 victory. Game 2 would be dictated in a lot of ways by the long ball.

The PaddleHeads put a run of success together early in game 2 to grab the lead initially in the 2nd inning. Sanchez knocked home the first run of the contest with a double down the right field line to get things started. Kamron Willman later brought him home on a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0. Both offenses remained quiet until the 5th inning when the Chukars offense awakened.

After tallying just 1 hit through the first 4 innings, Idaho Falls loaded the bases in the top of the 5th mounting their first threat of the night. Walks played a role in this sequence with 3 free passes being issued. Eddie Pelc came up with the big swing with the table set launching a grand slam to right field to give Idaho Falls the advantage at 4-2. Missoula's pen held down the fort from this point, however ensuring the lead did not grow from here.

Dawson Day, and Matthew Taubensee both turned in solid work out of the bullpen in 2 '..." innings of scoreless action. The duo struck out 6 in their innings of work to keep the Chukars off the board. Pena answered the call on the flipside to tie the game in the final 2 innings.

A walk to start the bottom of the 6th inning inched the door open for the PaddleHeads attack in the bottom of the 6th inning trailing by a 2-run margin. 'Chamo' answered the bell with a 2-run home run to right center field to deadlock things at 4-runs apiece. This ignited the crowd at Allegiance Field as Pena circled the basis for the 42nd time this season. The Kansas State product finished 1-for-2 in his at-bats with a pair of runs scored. Pena's power proved to translate to the 'Knockout Round' that followed soon after.

A towering home run down the left field line ultimately decided the winner of the 'Knockout' with the bat of Pena claiming victory for the PaddleHeads. Success in this scenario sent Missoula into the win column for the 8th consecutive time on this current homestand.

The PaddleHeads (58-22) will look to keep the momentum rolling on their home field on Thursday night in game 3 of this series with the Chukars (44-35). Action gets started with a first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Head out to the ballpark for a 'Thursty Thursday' or listen to it on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







