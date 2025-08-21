Prescott Night Market and Oakland Ballers Thursday 8/21

Make it a two-fer: Pre-game at the Prescott Night Market, then cross the street to Raimondi Park for Eat Sleep Drink Oakland Night

The Prescott Night Market, presented by Prescott Market Hall and Oakland Ballers is a community gathering place that comes alive once a month on Thursday nights from July to October 2025 from 5-9pm. Dates are July 24, Aug 21, Sept 4, Oct 9. Uniting residents, food makers, artisans, entrepreneurs, and local businesses. Enjoy live entertainment, street foods, performances, Almanac beer garden and the newly opened Prescott Market Hall!

This Thursday August 21st, the Ballers Game continues the themes of music, food, and hospitality with our Eat Sleep Drink Oakland theme night, celebrating the best of Oakland food and drink.

