Mustangs Drop Series Opener in Great Falls in High Scoring Loss

Published on August 20, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

The game started with a bang but ended in a loss as the Billings Mustangs (15-16) fell 14-8 to the Great Falls Voyagers (13-18) to kick off their final road trip.

Kyle Micklus got the offense started by ambushing the first pitch of the game for a homerun to right and the Mustangs had an immediate 1-0 lead. They added two more runs in the first on a two-run single by John McHenry to take a 3-0 advantage after half an inning.

The lead would not last, however, as the Voyagers scored four times in the second to take a lead they would never relinquish.

The four-run second inning was just the start of a scoring stretch that saw Great Falls score in four straight innings to open up an 11-6 lead after five.

The Mustangs scored a pair in the sixth to make it an 11-8 ballgame and that score held entering the bottom of the eighth inning.

That's when the Voyagers put up one more crooked number on the scoreboard with a three-run frame that made it 14-8.

Wyatt Cameron set down the Mustangs 1-2-3 in the ninth to seal the victory for the Voyagers in game one of the six-game series.

Brendan Moody (1-4) picked up the win for Great Falls as Julian Garcia (1-6) suffered the loss.

The Mustangs will look to even the series on Wednesday night as Cole Calnon takes the mound. First pitch from Voyagers Stadium is scheduled for 7 PM MT.







