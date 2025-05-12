Jackalopes and Enstrom to Host Free Preseason Meet & Greet

May 12, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes are excited to host a special pre-season Meet & Greet event featuring team players and coaches, in partnership with the beloved local confectioner, Enstrom Candies. This event will kick off and celebrate the 2025 baseball season. The free event will be held in the Enstrom Candies' parking lot located at 701 Colorado Avenue in Downtown Grand Junction on May 15th from 5 to 7 pm.

"This has been a super fun event to plan, and I'm even more excited to be able to celebrate the 2025 season with our fans," said event manager Danielle Garcia. "We are especially thankful for the support and help we have received to make this event truly fantastic; it's going to be a great way to set the tone for the season ahead."

Jackalope fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with Jackalope players, coaches, and Jake the Jackalope, as well as participate in a variety of events and activities. Food, drinks, and snacks will be provided by Buffalo Wild Wings, MOD Pizza, and Texas Roadhouse. All sorts of fun family entertainment will be provided by Griz Entertainment, Bump N Jump, The Balloon Dude, and even a dunk tank presented by Clearnetworx.

Come out and celebrate the start of an exciting 2025 season with the Grand Junction Jackalopes and Enstrom Candies! Join us as we kick things off in style with a fun-filled community event the whole family will enjoy. Bring your friends, meet fellow fans, and enjoy an afternoon of great music, delicious food, exciting giveaways, and warm spring weather.

