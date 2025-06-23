Jackalopes Take Series from Rocky Mountain

June 23, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes won their second series in a row, taking the weekend series two games to one, for the overall series win against the Vibes at four games to two.

The Jackalopes started off the weekend hot after just falling shy of a heroic comeback on Thursday, winning Friday's matchup eight to two. Evan Massie got the start for the Jacks and got his first win of the series, going six innings and allowing two runs on three hits, striking out seven. The Jackalopes bullpen was rock solid with Jackalopes newcomer Albert Bobadilla throwing two innings and allowing no hits, striking out four. Justin Silva would come in for the ninth and close it out without allowing a hit.

On the offensive side of the ball, outfielder Alex Pimentel and catcher Mason Minzey were crucial, with Minzey bringing in four runs and Pimentel bringing in two. The Jackalopes were able to take the first game of the weekend series eight to two.

The Vibes rebounded on Saturday, exploding for a 14-run performance. The Vibes managed to put up eight runs through the first four innings before the Jackalopes could respond. The Vibes would end up taking the game 14-3.

With a series win on the line for Sunday's matchup, both teams showed up prepared with the Jackalopes edging out a five to four win.

Riley Egloff for the start for the Jackalopes and went five innings, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk, striking out six.

Isaac Nunez got the scoring started for the Jackalopes in the fourth inning with a single to left field that scored two. Later in the inning, outfielder Alex Pimentel would walk with the bases loaded, bringing in another run and making the score three to zero.

The Vibes would battle back the next two innings, scoring three runs and tying the game at three apiece. That would be short-lived however as the Jackalopes would go on to score two more runs in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Alex Pimentel and when Preston Shelton scored on a wild pitch.

The Vibes would score one more run in the bottom of the eighth but Jackalopes closer Reese Miller would come in for the last four outs and, while allowing one hit and one walk, pick up his fifth save of the season.

-----------

The Jackalopes return home on June 24 to kick off a two-week home stand. First up will be the Idaho Falls Chukars for a six-game series from June 24 to June 29 and then the Northern Colorado Owlz will come to town for a six-game series from July 1 to July 6. The Jackalopes will have their first fireworks night of the season on July 4 following the game against the Northern Colorado Owlz. All tickets and promotions and be found at GJJackalopes.com. thth thstth th







Pioneer League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.