June 17 - June 22 Series Recap

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks bats kept rolling this past week, sweeping the Great Falls Voyagers for the second time in 2025, and marked their second seven-game win streak of the season.

Offense continued to be the storyline, as Boise recorded five straight games with 10 more runs, including the last game of the Idaho Falls series.

The boys with the bats shared the wealth offensively. In the first three games of the series, five different players hit home runs, including catcher Ryan Graybosch, outfielders Joey Kalafut, Jake Hjelle, and Noah Marcelo, in addition to infielder Jeremiah Behgora. On the mound, starter Graham Edwards continued to deal, throwing 5-innings of 1-run ball in a 12-2 win on Friday to highlight a solid overall pitching effort this week by the team. FINAL SCORES:

Tuesday, June 17: Hawks 15, Voyagers 8

Wednesday, June 18: Hawks 17, Voyagers 1

Thursday, June 19: Hawks 10, Voyagers 9

Friday, June 20: POSTPONED

Saturday, June 21 (Double Header): GAME 1 - Hawks 12, Voyagers 2 GAME 2 - Hawks 8, Voyagers 4

Sunday, June 22: Hawks 8, Voyagers 3

The Hawks improved to eight games above .500 and are within two games back of first place in the Pioneer League with a record of 19-11. They'll have a chance to prove their worth atop league standings as the Oakland Ballers, currently tied for the league lead with a 21-9 win loss record, come to memorial Stadium for six game series starting Tuesday, June 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







