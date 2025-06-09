Boise Hawks and Ogden Raptors end with a series split

June 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Boise Hawks showed fight and resilience in a six-game series split with the Ogden Raptors this week at Memorial Stadium.

Despite falling in the first two games 7-6 and 11-4, strong starting pitching turned into the hinge point of Hawks' success. It started with Cameron Dayton, who threw a season high 7.1 shutout innings with eight strikeouts on Thursday night. The Hawks offense got hot that night as well, picking up eight runs and a shutout victory.

Friday night saw another close game with Boise falling 8-6. After that point, it became the Hawks Weekend.

In his starting pitching debut, new addition to the roster Graham Edwards fired shutdown frames doing his best impression of Dayton. He struck out seven and Boise held on for a thrilling 4-2 win.

Donning their Papas Fritas uniforms on Sunday, Boise and its bats showed out for its largest outburst since the Great Falls series last week. Shortstop Taylor Darden and super utility man Max Jung-Goldberg stole the show, each blasting two home runs and leaving an offense that put up 18 runs off 17 hits in a nine-run win.

Boise split the series with Ogden at three games a piece, leaving its record two games above 500 at the end of the week at 10-8.

After an off day Monday, the Hawks return to action in The Office of Highway Safety Highway Series, taking on the Idaho Falls Chukars in the eastern part of the state on Tuesday at 7:05PM. They return home to conclude the three games of the series on Friday at 7:05PM for another Firework Friday at Memorial Stadium.







