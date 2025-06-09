Not Football, Jackalopes Absorb 30-17 Setback

June 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes took a 30-17 loss, their sixth-straight, to conclude their first home series against the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday afternoon.

Jackalopes starter Evan Massie allowed five free bases (three walks and two hit-by- pitches) and gave up eight of the nine runs the Chukars scored in the first inning before being pulled before getting the third out of the game.

The Chukars offense poured the pine throughout the entire contest, scoring in six of the nine innings off of seven different Jackalope arms. Free bases were the detriment of the Jackalopes hillsmen, allowing 16 (12 BBs and four HBP).

The Chukars hit five home runs, including two separate grand slams. They scored six or more runs in three of the six innings they added to their massive lead during the entirety of the game.

Meanwhile, the Jackalopes put up 17 runs - the most they've scored in a single game this season. Every Jackalope in the lineup had at least one hit, two of which had four-hit games (Zeb Roos and Evan Scavotto). The Jackalopes also hit three home runs - Zeb Roos, Alex Pimentel, and Mason Minzey all went yard.

Between the Jackalopes and the Chukars, there were a combined 43 runs and 45 hits in a contest that ended just two minutes shy of four hours - the longest of the season.

Evan Massie falls to 0-2, while Gary Grosjean gets his fourth (4-0) and his second in the series. The Jackalopes fall to 3-14, extending their longest losing streak of the season to six, while the Chukars tie for first with the Vibes with their 14th win of 2025.

The Jackalopes and Chukars will conclude this series on June 28, when the Chukars return at the end of the month for another six-game series at Suplizio, making up the weather postponed game that was supposed to take place on Friday night.

The Northern Colorado Owlz will come to Suplizio to finish out the initial homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday. The first pitch on Tuesday night will be 6:35 PM MT on Challenger Baseball Night.

Pioneer League Stories from June 9, 2025

