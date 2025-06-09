Chuks Sweep Double Header

June 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction, Colorado - The Chukars (13-3) and the Grand Junction Jackalopes (3-13) met for the third and fourth games of a five game rain affected series at Suplizio Field after a rainout on Friday evening. The Chukars dug deep for fourteen innings to win 7-1 and 6-5.

Game One

Chukars starting pitcher Nathan Hemmerling battled his way through 5 innings allowing zero runs while striking out five and earning a gutsy win to move his record to 2-1 this year.

Offensively Thomas McCaffrey was the star of the show in the first game going 3-3 with a pair of singles, a home run and a pair of RBI. Simon Baumgardt also pieced together a great day at the plate going 2-4 with a single, three-run home run and a trio of RBI.

The Chuks went up 2-0 after the first inning thanks to RBI singles from Wyatt and Rich.

Idaho Falls added one run in the first followed by a four spot in the fifth to lead 7-0 with two innings to play.

GJ scrapped across a run in the bottom of the 6th before Nicolo Pinazzi sealed the deal in the seventh while registering multiple fastballs over 97 MPH.

Game Two

Chukars starting pitcher Garrett Van Deventer pieced together a great day of work throwing 5.1 IP while striking out five and surrendering just two earned runs on the way to a 2-1 record after grabbing the win.

I took the Chuks until the top of the fourth to break the scoreless tie when Trevor Rogers singled to bring in the first run of the game before a wild pitch and then a two-RBI double from Gabe Vasquez made it 4-0 good guys at the halfway point.

After GJ grabbed a lone run in the 5th and 6th and the Chuks added two on a monster two-run blast from Baumgardt, the score sat a 6-2 in favor of the Chukars going to the bottom of the final inning.

The hosts loaded the bases with nobody out and managed to squeeze across three runs to bring the winning tally to the plate with just one away. Outfielder turned pitcher Chase Hanson came into the contest and set down back to back batters to secure his first career save and the Chukars 5th consecutive victory as a club.

Game five is set for 1:35 on Sunday with Gary Grosjean on the hill for Idaho Falls







