Chuks Score 25 Runs in Six Inning Win

Grand Junction, Colorado - The Chukars (11-3) and The Grand Junction Jackalopes (3-11) met for the second game of a six game series at Suplizio Field after a rainout on Wednesday evening. The Chukars turned the game into batting practice, compiling over 30 hits on the way to an emphatic 25-7 victory in just six innings of play.

Chukars starting pitcher Connor Harrison battled his way though 5 innings allowing four earned runs off of 12 hits while striking out six batters. Harrison did his job and let the offense work behind him on the way to a 3-0 record in three starts.

Offensively every single Chukars hitting recorded at least two hits and every man also scored two runs or more

The Chuks fell behind 3-0 after the first but answered back in a big way scoring nine runs on 11 hits in the top of the second inning. In an unbelievable phenomenon the first nine men that appeared at the plate in the second inning recorded a base hit capped off by a two run home run from Jacob Shanks. Meaning that all nine men got a hit and all nine men scored on one trip through the order without a single out recorded.

GJ scored three more in the bottom of the second to cut the Chuks lead to 9-6. The boys from Eastern Idaho got two more runs in the third before Simon Baumgardt highlighted a five run top of the fourth with a monster two run blast to put the good guys up 16-6.

The Chukars posted their second nine run inning of the night in the top of the sixth with RBI or two-RBI hits from Wyatt, Baumgardt, Pappas, Rogers, Rich and Wyatt again to make it 25-7.

In the top of the seventh the umpiring crew called the game due to persistent rain giving Idaho Falls the 25-7 win for their 11th victory of the year to move within a game of first place.

Game three is set for 5:35 on Friday with Nathan Hemmerling on the hill for Idaho Falls.







