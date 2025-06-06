Seventh Inning Collapse Leads to Loss

June 6, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (5-10) went back and forth with Northern Colorado Owlz (3-11) on Thursday night, but came out on the wrong end in a 12-9 loss at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs, playing as the visiting team in this series, scored first with three runs in the opening frame. Ronnie Allen got the scoring started with a two-run single and Zane Denton followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0.

The Owlz got two runs back in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer by Evan Sleight to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

The Mustangs added a run in the third and another in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.

That's when Northern Colorado took the lead for the first time as they scored four runs, capped by a go-ahead three-run homer by Kai Moody to give the Owlz a 6-5 lead.

The Mustangs took the lead back with three runs in the top of the seventh. Colby Seltzer tied it at six with an RBI double and the Mustangs then took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Briley Knight before adding another run on a Jack O'Dowd RBI double.

The lead would not last long, however, as the Mustangs needed three different pitchers to get through the bottom of the seventh with the Owlz scoring six times to take a 12-8 lead.

The Mustangs scored one in the top of the ninth, but ultimately came up short as they fall to 1-2 in the series.

Chip Korbacher (0-2) suffered the loss while Adam Wibert (1-0) earned the win.

The teams are off on Friday and meet up again on Saturday for a doubleheader as Justin Fuson (1-0) throws for the Mustangs in game one and Daniel Foster (1-0) takes the bump in game two. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM MT.

Tune in to every Mustangs game all season long on their flagship station, ESPN Billings.







Pioneer League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.